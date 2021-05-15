Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SYNNEX stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SYNNEX by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
