Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYNNEX stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SYNNEX by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.