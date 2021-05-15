KeyCorp Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Overweight

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

