Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. 2,139,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,848. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

