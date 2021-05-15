Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 778,741 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

