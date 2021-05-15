Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

May 15th, 2021

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KTRA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

