Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 902,598 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

