Knuff & Co LLC Buys 418 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 535.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

