Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

MNST stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

