Knuff & Co LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,504.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.