Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

