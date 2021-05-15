Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

