Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,247,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.