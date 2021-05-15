Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

