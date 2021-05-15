Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,457,000.

IVE opened at $149.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

