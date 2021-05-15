Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $42.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.