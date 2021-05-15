Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of KOP opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

