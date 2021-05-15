Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

