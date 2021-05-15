Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,028 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 315,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.