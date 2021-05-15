Kuai Token (KT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.69 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $38.69 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,354,884 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.