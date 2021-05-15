Lake Street Capital Boosts The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $12.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

