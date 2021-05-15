Lam Research Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $24.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $18.26 on Friday, hitting $602.99. 1,547,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.09 and a 200 day moving average of $530.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $248.81 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

