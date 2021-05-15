Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,537,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.