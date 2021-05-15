Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

