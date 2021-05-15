LGL Partners LLC Invests $8 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Independence accounts for approximately 4.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACQRU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at $4,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at $14,274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at $418,000.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.