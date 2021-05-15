LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.12 and its 200-day moving average is $474.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

