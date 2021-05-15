LGL Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

