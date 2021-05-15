LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

LFMD opened at $8.78 on Friday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit