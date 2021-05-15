Lincoln Educational Services Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

