Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Timothy Goyder Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$848,000.00 ($605,714.29).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Timothy Goyder acquired 100,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$47,700.00 ($34,071.43).

On Wednesday, February 24th, Timothy Goyder acquired 3,000,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 21.04 and a quick ratio of 21.04.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

