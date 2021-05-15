Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.91. 16,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Specifically, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,270 over the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $229,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

