Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,907 shares of company stock worth $5,436,270. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.