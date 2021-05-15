Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.01 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $39,169.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $746.44 or 0.01558428 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004129 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,429.29 or 0.99023267 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,498,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

