loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get loanDepot alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $508,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on loanDepot (LDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.