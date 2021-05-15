Loop Capital Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $1,400.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.01. Shopify has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

