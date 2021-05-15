Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,294. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

