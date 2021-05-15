LSV Asset Management Acquires 3,156 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.