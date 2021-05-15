LSV Asset Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.