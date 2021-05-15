Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the lowest is $294.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 407,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $684.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

