Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

