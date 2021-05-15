Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00. Lumentum traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 60993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.