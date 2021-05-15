Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS.

Lumentum stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 2,411,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

