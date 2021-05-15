Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 69,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,531,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

