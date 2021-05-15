Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Raises Dividend to $3.35 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 3.35 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous final dividend of $1.80.

In other Macquarie Group news, insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$157.55 ($112.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,346.25 ($75,961.61).

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

