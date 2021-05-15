Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858,559 shares during the period. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $150,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

