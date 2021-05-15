Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

