Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

