MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00013374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $1.06 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,619 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

