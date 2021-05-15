Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.79. 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

