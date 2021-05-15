Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.79. 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
