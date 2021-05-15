MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MNGPY opened at $1.79 on Thursday. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

