MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 3,818,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,121. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

